Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate – ‘It’s a day to avoid doing strange things’

Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate has called on his side to continue doing what has got them this far in the Copa del Rey in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Athletic Club. The match kicks off at 21:00 CEST at the Nuevo San Mames, with Osasuna holding a 1-0 advantage over their hosts due to an Ez Abde goal in the first leg.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde called on his side to use both heart and head in the match.

Meanwhile his counterpart has explained that he is perfectly calm ahead of a potential second Copa del Rey final in Osasuna’s history.

“I’m fine. I’m going to sleep perfectly today, for sure. Tomorrow on the bus too. We have the obligation to try and the excitement of achieving it,” Arrasate told MD.

Speaking on his rivals, he told the press that he knew the Athletic to expect, which play the same at home against Real Madrid, Barcelona or Osasuna.

“[Athletic are] Recognisable at home, they put a lot of rhythm into the game and go for the rival. I also hope that my team has the personality of having the ball and shaking off that pressure. We have to deserve to be in the final and show a great version [of ourselves].”

Arrasate was aware that his side would suffer at points, but asked his team to be sensible and lean on each other to get through it.

“Surely there will be moments of suffering and that we will have to roll up our sleeves to spend those minutes together. I would like us to have better chances in the game than the last two that we have played there.”

“It is a day to avoid doing strange things and do what we have done. In the Cup we have gone through difficult moments and, from there, you have to talk little and do a lot.”

Los Rojillo have taken 23 players to Bilbao, with Chimy Avila facing a late fitness test. Yoel, Ruben Pena and Darko Brasanac are all back from the weekend, but Osasuna will be hoping they can count on the bombastic Argentine from the bench at least.