Mikel Arteta-Real Madrid rumours fuelled as Arsenal reportedly looking at Spaniard’s replacement

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid future is far from certain after a disappointing domestic season so far. Los Blancos are 12 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, and are at risk of dropping out of the Copa del Rey.

Several names have been linked with replacing Ancelotti, one of which being Mikel Arteta. The Spanish coach has been excellent at Arsenal, and has them at the top of the table in the Premier League at present, and that has reportedly caught the eye of Real Madrid.

Arteta has rebuffed rumours in the past, but it appears that Arsenal could be preparing for his exit. Football365 have reported that The Gunners are lining up Roberto De Zerbi, who currently manages Brighton and Hove Albion, to succeed the Spaniard.

Arteta’s stock has skyrocketed this season, and Real Madrid could decide that he is the man to take them forward over the next few years, providing that Ancelotti leaves in the summer.