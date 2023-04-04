Luis Enrique in talks with Chelsea to become new manager

Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique Martinez is in talks with Chelsea to become their new manager.

The Asturian has been out of work since the end of his contract with Spain in December, but could be set to return to work in England, according to Diario AS. Chelsea Sporting Director Christopher Vivell is in contact with Luis Enrique’s camp over a dela to join the Blues.

According to their information, Ivan de la Pena, who is the agent of Gavi and Eric Garcia, is negotiating terms with Chelsea on Luis Enrique’s behalf. The former Celta Vigo coach has worked abraod once before, taking charge of Roma for a fateful season, before returning to coach in Galicia. They say Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him, but talks do not appear to be as advanced.

Recently Luis Enrique declared his interest in managing in England during a radio interview, but wants a project that would give him the chance to win things. He did also mentioned that he did not see himself in the Premier League in June this year. Should he take charge of Chelsea, he would face old foes Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.