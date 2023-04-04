Lionel Messi stopped prioritising PSG renewal “after hearing of Barcelona interest”

It seems increasingly apparent that Lionel Messi’s future will lie away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 36-year-old’s contract at the French champions expires at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend the deal for another year.

However, both parties need to agree in order for the option to be activated, which is looking unlikelier by the day. An agreement has reportedly been close earlier this season, but that seems to not be the case now.

RMC Sport report that Messi will not be at PSG next season unless the club’s hierarchy “turn the tables upside down”. Meanwhile, they also state that once the Argentine learned of Barcelona’s interest, his renewal at PSG became less of a priority.

Barcelona’s interest in re-signing Messi has stepped up in recent weeks, and there seems to be a quite confidence that they can get his signing approved by La Liga and FFP this summer.

However, there is still a long way to go before Barcelona can secure Messi’s signature, but if they can, it would be a huge signing.