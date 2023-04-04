Former Barcelona wonderkid’s career risks stagnating after losing prominence at two clubs

Barcelona’s La Masia academy has produced several highly rated youngster in recent seasons, including the likes of Gavi and Alejandro Balde.

One player that was expected to produce big things in his career was Ilaix Moriba. The 20-year-old was tipped to reach the very top of world football when he was a teenager at Barcelona, and he even made 14 La Liga appearances during the 2020/21 season.

However, his career has stagnated since, having swapped Barcelona for RB Leipzig in 2021. He failed to make his mark in Germany, and was sent on loan to Valencia in January 2022, where he remains today.

However, he has struggled to establish himself at Los Che too, with starts having been a rarely in recent months, despite making 19 appearances in La Liga this season. As per Sport, returning to Leipzig is unlikely following comments from the club’s Sporting Director, while Valencia are also not expected to sign him permanently.

A change appears to be needed for Moriba this summer. He will hope to start delivering on the promise that he showed at Barcelona, otherwise he risks becoming a failed wonderkid.