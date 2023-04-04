Enriquez Negreira’s son worked for for four other La Liga clubs

El Caso Negreira continues to dominate the news cycle in Spain. On Monday Barcelona demanded the resignation of La Liga President Javier Tebas over the matter, while Tebas has responded with a formal request for rectification from La Vanguardia following an article published implicating him in providing false evidence.

Meanwhile the investigation itself rumbles onwards. One of the figures involved is Javier Enriqeuz Romero, son of Enriquez Negreira. Referees have been banned from relations with him, while Enriquez Romero appears to have ceased taking referees to and from games.

Relevo have profiled Enriquez Romero, and he continues to work in football. A referee as a youngster, Enriquez Romero got a university degree in cinematography, but made his first steps in football as a scout for Jorge Valdano at Valencia, and has since worked at Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, before joining the Spanish national side with Luis Aragones. He would then go onto be employed by Girona as a coach.

Enriquez Romero continues to work as an individual coach these days, with former Sevilla captain and Europa League winner Coke Andujar one of his clients to this day.

His business Soccercam used to bill Barcelona for scouting services while his father, Negreira, was in the employ of Barcelona, but ties were cut in 2018.