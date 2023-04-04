El Clasico result could be defining factor in Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have struggled domestically this season, and have very much played second fiddle to Barcelona in terms of success in Spain.

Xavi Hernandez’s side won the Spanish Super Cup, defeating Los Blancos in the final back in January, while they also hold a 12 point lead in the La Liga title race with just 11 games to go in the season.

The Copa del Rey represents Real Madrid’s only realistic chance of domestic success this season, but their triumph is more unlikely than likely, having lose the first leg of their semi-final tie against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Failure to prevail on Wednesday could severely hamper Carlo Ancelotti’s chances of staying on as Real Madrid head coach next season, according to Sport. If Barcelona progress, it would leave just the Champions League for the Italian to save his job.

Ancelotti’s future has been the cause of much speculation in recent months, but he will be desperate to ensure a successful end to the season for Real Madrid. However, if it ends trophyless, he will have nowhere to hide.