“Bless the day I joined this club” – Jagoba Arrasate full of pride after guiding Osasuna to Copa del Rey final

During his almost five-year reign in charge of Osasuna, Jagoba Arrasate has helped transform the club into a team that regularly finishes in mid-table in La Liga.

After gaining promotion in Arrasate’s first season, which was done so in fine style by winning the Segunda Division, Osasuna have finished 10th, 11th and 10th again in the three years since entering La Liga.

They are well on course for another top half finish this campaign, but it could be even better for Los Rojillos, who have defeated Athletic Club 2-1 on aggregate in their Copa del Rey semi-final tie to reach their second final, with the first being in 2005.

Speaking after the match at San Mames, Arrasate spoke of his delight at reaching the showpiece event, as per Relevo.

“It’s been an epic Copa del Rey run (for us). We will go to compete in Seville against a team that in theory is superior to us. In 102 years, we have reached the final only once before. We must give importance to Osasuna. Bless the day that I signed for Osasuna!”

Arrasate will have the opportunity to win his first major honour in his managerial career, but with their opponents being either Barcelona or Real Madrid, it will be a very difficult task.

However, with their fighting spirit, Osasuna will give it absolutely everything to make sure they bring the Copa del Rey back to Pamplona.

Image via EFE