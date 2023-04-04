Barcelona set to seal renewal after months of waiting

Barcelona are set to wrap up the contract extension of promising goalkeeper Inaki Pena, after months of indecision.

The two parties had agreed to a deal to extend his contract in January, but Pena decided to wait and evaluate his options. The 24-year-old’s current deal is up at the end of the season, and ha the option to leave on a free. Relevo say that he had offers from Galatasaray and Fenerbahce to do so, having spent the second half of last season on loan at the former, where he performed well.

However Pena has now decided to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Blaugrana, where he will continue to back up Marc-Andre ter Stegen. It is not yet clear how long he will renew for.

This move not only secures a decent back-up option for Barcelona at little cost, but also ties him into the club for the future. Often in recent years talented youngsters have left the club for free or at cut-price deals, something Barcelona would do well to remedy if they are to improve their financial situation.

