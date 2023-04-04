Barcelona name just three non-transferable players for this summer’s transfer window

It is expected to be a busy transfer window for Barcelona this summer, with their current financial situation expected to cause multiple departures as they look to balance the books ahead of next season.

Incomings will be targeted as reinforcements are wanted for Xavi Hernandez’s squad, but to offset this, outgoings will be required in order to drastically reduce the wage bill.

With this in mind, Barcelona have established the club’s approach in terms of deeming whether certain players could be sold. As per Sport, only three players will not be sold this summer under any circumstances: Ronald Araujo, Frenkie De Jong and Pedri.

All three have been important first team players this season, and De Jong’s inclusion in this list underlines how crucial he has become under Xavi. His departure last summer looked inevitable, but now it appears that the Dutch international will stay at Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

Despite there being just three names of this list, Barcelona want to keep the majority of the first team squad together, as they target continued success over the next few season.