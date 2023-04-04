Barcelona looking to draw level with Real Madrid on El Clasico victories

On Wednesday evening, the fifth and final El Clasico fixture of the season will take place at Spotify Camp Nou, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both looking to progress to the final of the Copa del Rey.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are 1-0 from the first leg of their semi-final tie, and this season, they have had the upper hand on Real Madrid, both in head-to-head matches and across the season as a whole.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won the first Clasico of the season 3-1, but since then, Barcelona have won the next three, including in the final of the Spanish Super Cup back in January. With La Liga also effectively sown up, the Blaugrana know that should they avoid defeat on Wednesday, they will have an excellent chance of securing a domestic treble.

Should Barcelona defeat Real Madrid on Wednesday, they will draw level in the historical head-to-head record in terms of victories, as per MD. Los Blancos have 101 total wins in El Clasico, with Barcelona on 100.

A victory would be an added bonus for Barcelona, but they know that they only need to avoid defeat against Real Madrid in order to reach the final of this season’s Copa del Rey.