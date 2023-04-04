Barcelona hit with further injury blow in final training session ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona have been hit with more bad news ahead of the final El Clasico of the season. In their final training session before their Copa del Rey semi-final return against Real Madrid, Frenkie de Jong has trained on his own, as per Sport.

The Dutch midfielder picked up a thigh strain in the previous El Clasico ahead of the international break. Memphis Depay criticised his colleague for not playing for the Netherlands, but it appears the issue was more serious than first thought, keeping him out for at least three weeks.

It leaves Xavi Hernandez again scrambling to find alternatives, with Andreas Christensen, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri already out. The consensus is that the four in midfield shape will be maintained, with Frank Kessie playing in a deeper role alongside Sergio Busquets. Sergi Roberto and Gavi will play further forward.

De Jong was amongst Barcelona’s best players in the last meeting between the two, and without him, Barcelona’s ability to play out under pressure and circulate the ball will be significantly damaged.

