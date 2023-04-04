Analysis: Should Marco Asensio be offered a new contract at Real Madrid?

This summer, there could be plenty of change at Real Madrid, with several established first team players out of contract at the end of this season.

Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz all see their deals come to an end in June. The latter will almost certainly leave, having been a fringe player for much of his second spell at the club.

However, the remaining six are all more likely to stay, although there are no guarantees. Nacho and Benzema will surely remain at the club into next season, while it is becoming increasingly likely that Kroos and Ceballos will stay too.

Modric is very much unknown. With Jude Bellingham being targeted, the English international should replace the veteran midfielder in the squad, although there is a possibility that he sticks around anyway in a less prominent role.

Marco Asensio is another that could go either way. The 27-year-old has had his fair share of appearances, and has contributed effectively at times, although his consistency has let him down over the course of the season.

Asensio has had suitors, with Liverpool, Arsenal and even Barcelona have been linked, although the latter was apparently never an option for the Balearic native.

However, there is certainly an argument to suggest that Asensio deserves to stick around for at least one more season to prove himself. He certainly has a excellent performance, like against Real Valladolid at the weekend, where he scored one and assisted another.

Fichajes report that it could be difficult for Asensio to secure a renewal due to a supposed lack of playing time, with Rodrygo and Federico Valverde also prominent on the right wing.

However, Asensio can still play a big role, even with the competition. Carlo Ancelotti’s switch to a 4-2-3-1 system for the Valladolid match shows that there is scope for Rodrygo and Asensio to play together, and they certainly linked up very well.

Asensio may not have the desired quality to be a guaranteed starter, but he is certainly a very good squad option for Real Madrid, providing that he is willing to accept not being a regular starter.

Ultimately, with Endrick joining in the summer of 2024, and a possible move for Kylian Mbappe down the line, Asensio will likely be phased out if he doesn’t reach a new level in the coming seasons. However, for the time being, he can be a valuable asset for Real Madrid.