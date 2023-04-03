WATCH: Endrick Felipe breaks goal drought, but excites fans with brilliant run

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick Felipe ended his goal drought for Palmeiras over the weekend, something which will have come as an enormous relief to the 16-year-old. Yet it was his nearly assist that got fans excited for the Verdao.

Endrick, who will move to Real Madrid in 2024, had not scored in 2023, a run of 12 games which had brought with it crushing pressure for the youngster. However in the first leg of the Sao Paolo State Championship, he nipped in at the back post to notch his first strike of the campaign.

Endrick scores his first goal for Palmeiras in 2023. 🇧🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HPFnHhnjX1 — MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) April 2, 2023

Ultimately, Palmeiras would go on to lose the first leg of their final against Agua Santa, although they do have the return at home to save the title.

It was Endrick’s electric run down the left side of the Agua Santa defence that really excited Madridistas though. Lightning quick, he took two defenders out of the game and was close to connecting with a teammate for the shot.

With the eyes of Brazil, and some from Madrid, on him, Endrick will now be able to focus simply on playing his game again. Never before has such a young player had such a large fee spent on them, and managing expectations will be a key part of his development.