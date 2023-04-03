WATCH: Brahim Diaz drops jaws with brilliant skill and assist for Milan against Napoli

On loan Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent months. The Milan playmaker is approaching the end of a two-year loan, with the Rossoneri keen to hold onto him, but Los Blancos perhaps interested in bringing him back. Should he continue to showcase his talent like he did against Napoli on Sunday night, it will remove any doubts in the Spanish capital.

Brahim reportedly has a release clause that Milan can pay, but Real Madrid have a buyback clause of their own, meaning his future remains in Los Blancos’ hands.

Milan shocked Serie A on Sunday night by going away to league leaders Napoli and thumping them 4-0. Brahim was at the heart of their win, inventing a brilliant assist for Rafael Leao for their first goal.

Can Brahim play like this every week.pic.twitter.com/q0oWz3XukA — R.D. Football Scout (@RdScouting) April 2, 2023

The skill from Brahim Díaz, the finish from Rafael Leão. 🤯

The reigning Serie A champs announce themselves at the Maradona in style. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V7CA3Xx24q — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 2, 2023

The perfect pass and the perfect chip 🦵🎯 Brahim Díaz links up with Rafael Leão to give AC Milan the lead 🤝 pic.twitter.com/37ZCg6QunL — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 2, 2023

He was also on target for their second, coolly taking the ball down in the box and dropping a defender, before finishing himself.

🇪🇸 Brahim Díaz is one of the players I'm crazy to see back in LaLiga 🌟 He has matured a lot in Milan, knows how to adapt better to the different rhythms of the game, and still has the same talent as always 🤩 And he is only 23 years oldpic.twitter.com/vtE4T1jTMz — 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗟𝗼́𝗽𝗲𝘇-𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮 (@Jorge_ltg_) April 3, 2023

Brahim has become more a regular this season under Stefano Pioli, but there are still doubts about where and how often he would fit in at the Santiago Bernabeu. Peformances like that will demand a place in the side no matter what the system.