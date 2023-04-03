Villarreal star dismisses Barcelona transfer links

Villarreal playmaker Dani Parejo has played down speculation linking him with a summer move to Barcelona.

The veteran midfielder is under contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica until 2024, with the 33-year-old remaining as a key player, in the Yellow Submarine engine room.

However, with Xavi assessing his midfield options in the coming months, Parejo has been tipped as a short term replacement for Sergio Busquets, if the La Blaugrana captain opts against extending his contract.

Parejo has been connected to Barcelona several times in his career, and he would be an experienced coup for Xavi, but the former Valencia star is unmoved by the speculation.

“Xavi? I don’t have his phone number,” he quipped to reporters from Diario AS.

“I’m not aware of any talks. Maybe something could have reached my agent, but honestly nothing has been transferred to me at any time.

“If there has been something, it’s not been important enough to let me know.

Parejo’s comments will be positively received by Villarreal fans, as they push for European qualification this season, on the back of a crucial 2-0 La Liga win over rivals Real Sociedad last weekend.