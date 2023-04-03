‘They tell me not to discard Mourinho’ – Portuguese coach remains an option for Real Madrid

Real Madrid may or may not be on the hunt for a new coach this summer, but giving the number of reports emerging about potential options, it does seem they are putting together a shortlist in the event they need one. Carlo Ancelotti’s future remains uncertain with Brazil pursuing him, and the prospect of a season without a major trophy too.

The options for the potential position have been a major topic of conversation currently in Madrid, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Xabi Alonso being mentioned.

However Antonio Romero commented on Cadena SER that he noticed a banner in the crowd with Alvaro Arbeloa’s face on it, with the words ‘eternal captain’ written on it.

“Everything that happened in the run-up to today’s game with that Copa del Rey trophy for the youth team from Arbeloa and that improvised banner did not seem coincidental to me.”

He also revealed two surprising names that his sources claimed were still on the table for Florentino Perez.

“I think that in Madrid they are very interested in promoting Arbeloa. There are other positions in the club that are very interesting, such as the second coach of the top dog to arrive next season. They tell me not to rule out Mourinho, and although it seems like science fiction, today it cannot be ruled out. Another name they tell me is Zidane”.

Javier Herraez was not so confident about Mourinho’s chances.

“Arbeloa is not an eternal captain… He is a good football player who got close to Mourinho, but not an eternal captain. He is a good complement.”

Herraez remarked amid rumours that Arbeloa may fill the assistant manager vacancy next season. He went on to question the seemingly falling stock of a an eternal captain though.

“Why is Raul never in the options? It shocks me a lot. For me he is an eternal captain, he is prepared to lead Real Madrid, it will work. Arbeloa is not prepared and Mourinho is more finished than me.”

Raul was earmarked as one of the favourites to take over from Carlo Ancelotti as little as six months ago, but is no longer receiving much backing for the position. There have also been links to him taking a job outside of Spain, which suggest that perhaps Raul and the club are no longer on the same page. Raul is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, and has them second in their Primera RFEF group.