Sevilla and Jose Luis Mendilibar at risk of further sanctions following referee report against Cadiz

Sevilla could face sanctions for their tardiness against Cadiz, as per MD.

Los Nervionenses picked up a crucial three points in the relegation battle, beating Cadiz 2-0 away from home with goals from Lucas Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri. It has lifted Sevilla four points clear of the drop following Jose Luis Mendilibar’s first game.

Yet the Basque manager might not be on the bench for their next tie against Celta Vigo. The referee included the fact that Sevilla were four minutes late to the second half in his report, which could lead to punishment.

The customary sanction for a lateness without explanation is a €3k fine, but it could also lead to the suspension of those responsible for up to two months, in this case Mendilibar. This is at the discrepancy of the disciplinary committee, and it would be a surprise to see them follow through with a ban.

Any sanction will not go down well in Seville though, as they face a partial stadium closure against Celta for insults towards Sergio Ramos in 2017. While it has only just made it through the appeals system, Sevilla feel if their name was different the matter might have been treated differently.