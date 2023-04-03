Robert Lewandowski statistics prove him the most decisive player in La Liga

Barcelona paid over the odds to bring Robert Lewandowski in from Bayern Munich, despite him only having a year left on his deal. However it is paying off for them.

No player in La Liga has been more decisive so far. Sport highlight the fact that no player in the division has broken the deadlock in matches than Lewandowski, scoring the first goal seven times.

He leads the Pichichi race with 17 goals, ahead of Karim Benzema on 14, and Enes Unal on 13. Lewandowski is also one away from his personal assist record of seven, currently having provided 6. That is just two behind league leader Antoine Griezmann on 8. Overall, he sits joint-fourth on the charts, level with Vinicius Junior. Ahead of them are only Griezmann, Mikel Merino (7) and Rodrygo Goes (7).

It gives him a combined total of 23 goals and assists for the season. The closest contenders are Karim Benzema (17) and Antoine Griezmann (17).

While Barcelona may have struggled to make the grade in Europe, if they can go on and secure domestic success, Lewandowski’s signing will look like a smart choice.

Image via Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images