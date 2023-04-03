Real Madrid to lose assistant manager in the summer

Regardless of what happens with their manager this summer, Real Madrid are set to lose their assistance coach to Carlo Ancelotti. Davide Ancelotti, his son, has told the club he will leave at the end of the season.

As per Diario AS, the 33-year-old has explained to Real Madrid that he wants to leave them in the summer, even if his father stays. He wants to pursue his own career after accompanying his father throughout a number of jobs. Initially as a fitness coach, Davide has been with Carlo since Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, following his father to Real Madrid twice, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

Alvaro Arbeloa, who is impressing with the under-19 side currently, may well be promoted in Davide Ancelotti’s stead, regardless of who is in charge next season. Los Blancos are impressed with him and feel he may be a long-term option for the big job himself.

At one point it had been rumoured that Davide might take over at the Santiago Bernabeu from his father in 2024, but those plans appear to be have been shelved. Ancelotti junior has a good relationship with the players, speaks five languages, and has been praised for his tactical acumen.

If he can combine those traits with his father’s man management, it would be no surprise to see him return to the Santiago Bernabeu down the line.