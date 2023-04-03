Neymar sale key in Zinedine Zidane’s PSG links

Zinedine Zidane will make a key transfer demand if he takes over at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The former Real Madrid head coach looks certain to return to club football ahead of the 2023/24 season, after Didier Deschamps was retained as France national team boss.

The top job with Les Bleus was Zidane’s No.1 preference, with the 50-year-old now torn between a third stint with Los Blancos, or taking over from the under pressure Christophe Galtier at PSG.

Zidane knows the PSG ownership will demand a Champions League title, but his record in the competition gives him an advantage in potential negotiations, compared to the status quo in Madrid, if Carlo Ancelotti is sacked.

Amongst the requests he is likely to make to PSG is the removal of Brazilian star Neymar Jr from the squad, with the 31-year-old viewed as disruptive by Zidane, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Neymar is currently recovering from ankle surgery, and is contracted until 2025 in Paris, but Zidane will be firm in his insistence over offloading the former Barcelona forward.