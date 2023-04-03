Leicester City approach veteran Spanish manager to save them from relegation

Former Real Madrid and Valencia manager Rafael Benitez could be in for a return to management, after 13 months out of the game.

Benitez was last in work in January 2022, when he was dismissed as Everton boss, as they struggled to meet expectations. He has since been out of work, despite several offers, according to Superdeporte.

However the departure of Brendan Rogers from Leicester City may facilitate his return to the game. He has not turned down an approach from Leicester, and is studying the offer before giving his response.

While Benitez perhaps has not proven himself a good option for a long-term project in recent jobs, as a fire-fighter manager he has a track record of organising teams, and making them solid. Whether Benitez would be willing to sign a shorter deal to come into the job. Leicester currently sit in 19th position, a point off Leeds United and safety.