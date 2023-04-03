Kylian Mbappe cools Real Madrid rumours with words to PSG ultras

Paris Saint-Germain forward has put a dampener on the idea that he might decant to Real Madrid in 2024, with recent assurances to their fans that he would be winning honours with PSG.

Last week it was reported that Mbappe had taken the first step towards joining Los Blancos following his snub of Real Madrid last summer. He is out of contract in 2024.

However Marca have carried reports from RMC, where Mbappe reportedly attended an event with a group of PSG ultras alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

During the event, Mbappe seemingly assured the PSG fans that he would bring the Champions League trophy back to the Parc des Princes. This would seem to contradict the idea he wants to join Los Blancos.

Equally, the two are technically compatible. Should PSG finally win the Champions League next season, Mbappe could deliver their first major European trophy and then head off into the sunset to play at the Santiago Bernabeu.