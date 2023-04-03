Javier Tebas responds to accusations of providing false evidence against Barcelona in El Caso Negreira

La Liga President Javier Tebas has once again taken to Twitter in order to defend his honour and that of La Liga. The latest instance of this is in response to an article from La Vanguardia, which accuses Tebas of providing false evidence around El Caso Negreira.

La Vanguardia’s article alleges that Tebas sent the Spanish prosecutor a document with false evidence, as per Sport. The document in question pertains to a letter found at the house of the deceased Barcelona director Josep Contreras, where a number of names appear, as do the words Banca Catalana and Caja Grande.

Two of those names were ‘Rosell’ and ‘Josep Maria’, which in the view of La Vanguardia, Tebas handed over to the prosecutor as evidence of the involvement of former Barcelona Presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Since, the family has confirmed that these names referred to Roman Rosell, an accountant for one of his businesses, while Josep Maria was an employee at Banca Catalana.

However Tebas has responded to this news by calling it slanderous.

El TITULAR de @LaVanguardia es FALSO, NO acusamos a nadie, la propia noticia lo corrobora al señalar lo que decía el escrito a fiscalia, " ni el presente escrito supone ejercicio de acusación concreta contra nadie"

— Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 3, 2023

“The HEADLINE of La Vanguardia is FALSE, we do NOT accuse anyone, the news itself corroborates that by pointing out what the letter to the prosecutor said, “nor does this letter imply the exercise of a specific accusation against anyone” Mr. Conde Godó, keep an eye on your JOURNALISTS who slander.”

Tebas’ assertion was that the evidence was presented without claiming it to be evidence of anything in particular, or against anyone in particular.

La Liga had access to the document via another case, El Caso Soule, which is an investigation of Contreras’ assets. El Caso Negreira continues on without much in the way of resolution at the time being.