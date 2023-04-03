Iker Casillas makes Champions League final prediction

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas should know a thing or two about the Champions League, and he has made his prediction on who will make it through to the final of the competition, in a year where it seems that the favourites are less clear than ever.

While completing his analysis on DAZN (referenced by Sport), Casillas had an idea of whom he thought might win the competition. In his mind the favourites to make the final are Real Madrid and Napoli.

Los Blancos must find their way past Chelsea in the quarter-finals, then deal with one of Bayern Munich or Manchester City.

Meanwhile Napoli face Milan, with the winner going on to play Benfica or Inter in the semi-final.

What both teams have in common, is that their title races are almost considered done. Los Blancos look too far behind to overhaul Barcelona, while Napoli hold a 16-point advantage over Lazio in second place. All of the other contenders are generally competing for something. That said Chelsea can hope for Europa League at best, and Benfica also have a ten-point advantage over Porto in the Liga NOS.