Gerard Pique’s father kicks Shakira out of Barcelona home

The fallout from Gerard Pique’s separation with Colombian-Lebanese star Shakira has certainly calmed, but it is not yet over.

The superstar singer penned a goodbye message on her Instagram as she told followers that she wanted to look for stability for her children. She also thanked her Spanish fans, and the city of Barcelona for teaching her that ‘friendship lasts longer than love’, in another thinly-veiled shot at her former partner.

Part of the reason Shakira is leaving Barcelona is that it appears she is being turfed out of her home. Diario AS have carried a report from La Vanguardia which claims that the the father of Gerard Pique, Joan, had served Shakira with an eviction notice from their mansion on the outskirts of Barcelona. The property passed into his hands when the pair settled their separation.

Joan Pique sent Shakira a letter detailing that Shakira must be out of the mansion by the end of April or face hefty fine. It is thought that Shakira is moving to Miami permanently.