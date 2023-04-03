Fabrizio Romano confirms Celta Vigo unmoved on Gabri Veiga transfer fee

Celta Vigo are prepared to play hard ball over any potential transfer for rising star Gabri Veiga this summer.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are rumoured to be keeping an eye on the Spain U21 international, who already has nine La Liga goals and four assists this season, with reports from Diario AS claiming Manchester United are also interested in a move.

However, despite the growing interest, Celta are not under pressure to sell, with Veiga under contract in Galicia until 2026, with a €40m release clause.

Veiga’s future has taken an additional twist in recent days, with reports from Diario AS claiming he could look to negotiate a deal via his family, as he is currently without an agent.

However, according to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as part of his Daily Briefing with Caught Offside, state there will be no change, unless Celta receive his full release fee as a minimum.

“There is interest from many top clubs in Premier League and La Liga, but the move this summer will only happen if the €40m release clause is met, that’s Celta’s position”, he said.