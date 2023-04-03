Espanyol settle on replacement as Diego Martinez faces the sack

Espanyol manager Diego Martinez is set to lose his job on Monday, following a fourth consecutive defeat for Los Pericos.

Across those four defeats Espanyol conceded 10 goals, and after they drew level against Girona, and subsequently threw away a point in the closing stages, it appears the board at Espanyol have lost faith in the former Granada manager.

They find themselves mired in the relegation battle, currently sat 17th. They know that if Valencia take a point at Mestalla against Rayo Vallecano then they will finish the matchday in the drop zone.

Both Marca and Sport agree that he will be dismissed, while both are in tandem on his replacement too. It appears former Espanyol striker Luis Garcia will be appointed this week.

Currently in charge of Real Madrid’s C team RSC International, Garcia looks set to take over. RSC currently sit second in their group in Tercera, in what is Garcia’s first senior job in football management, with previous experience with the under-19 side at Damm. It is also his first season with them.

Garcia spent six years as a forward for Espanyol, and became well-loved by Los Pericos. It is not thought that Real Madrid will seek compensation for his appointment, which should speed up matters.

In terms of his coaching style, he is something of an unkown. However he should have the backing of the RCDE Stadium, and will hope to convince the players of his credentials in double-quick time as Espanyol battle the drop. They face crucial run of Athletic Club, Real Betis, Cadiz and Villarreal up next.