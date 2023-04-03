Ernesto Valverde issues Athletic Club rallying call ahead of Copa del Rey showdown

Athletic Club head coach Ernesto Valverde has warned his players there will be no second chances in their Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Osasuna.

The Basque side welcome Osasuna to the Estadio San Mames tomorrow, for a crucial showdown, after losing the first leg 1-0 in Pamplona last month.

The hosts need to win to stand any chance of reaching the final, with either Real Madrid or Barcelona on the horizon, for the winners of this two legged tie.

Valverde admitted to being frustrated at a low key performance from his players in the first meeting, and insisted they have no choice but go all out against Osasuna.

“It’s a ‘final’ and we have to go win it from the start, because we’re losing, and we have to come back”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s the second part of the tie. We’re at a disadvantage, and we have to try to overcome it.

“We have to play with the heart and the head. There’s a lot at stake and knowing how to handle the pressure of a semi final counts a lot.”

Athletic Club reached the semi final in 2021/22, losing out to Valencia, having finished as runners up in the previous two finals, but they have not won the competition since 1984.

Osasuna have never won the Copa del Rey, with their only final appearance coming in 2005.