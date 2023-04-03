Dani Ceballos turns down approach while Real Madrid contract silence continues

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos remains unaware of his future as the contract standoff between himself and Real Madrid continues.

Ceballos returned to the Spain side at the end of March, starting against Scotland, following a series of good performances in 2023. It has led the Santiago Bernabeu to chant ‘Ceballos, stay’ at points too.

However according to The Athletic, via Estadio Deportivo, Ceballos remains without a renewal offer from Real Madrid, with his current deal expiring in June.

Recent reports had highlighted that rivals Atletico Madrid would be interested in recruiting the 26-year-old on a free in the summer. Yet seemingly Ceballos has turned down an approach from Los Colchoneros for a second time in his career, the previous occasion occurring two years previously.

Where Ceballos will end up continues to be a mystery though. He will not be sort of offers next summer if he cannot agree a deal with Los Blancos, but it appears that he will wait to see if he can remain at the Bernabeu this summer.