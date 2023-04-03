Carlo Ancelotti hints at selection for El Clasico, acknowledges dilemma for Real Madrid

Real Madrid know they must mix up their approach against Barcelona on Wednesday, as they seek to overhaul their 1-0 Copa del Rey deficit against their arch rivals. Los Blancos have been defeated in their last three matches against Barcelona, and have managed only two goals in that time too.

They did at least have a confidence-building victory over Real Valladolid on Sunday, as they thumped La Pucela 6-0. Karim Benzema notched a hat-trick, Vinicius Junior a brace of assists, Marcos Asensio and Rodrygo Goes both got on the scoresheet.

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with his attack, where his line-up paid off. Marca covered his words.

“The top four have delivered in all aspects. They have combined very well, alternating movements, attacking behind the line… “e are working on this to have mobility behind that line. Karim has scored three goals in seven minutes and that means that the work he has done in the break has been very good.”

“We started 4-4-2 and then we changed Rodrygo’s position, putting him on the outside. Asensio was more free. It depends on the opponent’s game system. The first half was better to have Rodrygo on the outside than on the inside because they had difficulty to defend the winger… and Asensio had more freedom.”

Going into more detail on Rodrygo, Ancelotti hinted that perhaps it would be difficult for him to leave Rodrygo out against Barcelona.

“Rodrygo is in a very good moment. It’s very difficult to make the line-up for Wednesday… just because (laughs). It’s not a normal tie because we have a disadvantage and we have to do something. It could be a 120-minute tie.”

The young Brazilian opened the scoring on Sunday, and in the La Liga Clasico between the two, it was his introduction which swung the momentum in Real Madrid’s favour.

It seems unlikely that Ancelotti would start all four of the forwards he used against Valladolid, but given the situation he may well go for a more attacking variation. Fede Valverde was rested against Valladolid and while it may indicate a start for him on Wednesday, the Uruguayan could see his place under threat from Rdorygo, as he struggles to make an impact in attack himself.