Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard sincere on Bayern Munich future

Barcelona have long-since been in the market for a right-back, and one of the names most heavily linked with them is Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard. The French World Cup-winner has been reportedly unhappy this season, and his future is uncertain.

With a year left on his Bayern deal this summer, if the Bavarians do not intend on extending his contract then they will likely sell this summer in order recoup some money on him.

Pavard was asked about the situation, with Sport carrying his response.

“I was waiting for this question. Right now there are no conversations with the club, we are focused on the objectives of this season.”

“I’m just trying to play my best football, win trophies. We’ll see what happens in the summer.”

Real Madrid have also been linked to him in recent weeks, and if he does end up on the market this summer he will likely have a number of suitors. More recent reporting on Barcelona also claims that they will not sign a right-back at all this summer.

It should be noted that Pavard is still playing though. He has started their last three games, although he was dropped for the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The arrival of Thomas Tuchel into the Bayern Munich job could also change his situation. If the former Chelsea boss takes a liking to Pavard it may change the his and the club’s attitude towards renewing.