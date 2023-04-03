Barcelona set to hold on to struggling forward for next season

Barcelona’s summer is set to be a chaotic one, as they look to improve the side and raise a significant amount of funds at the same time. From the outside, it looks as if some painful decisions, and sales, will have to be made by the Blaugrana.

However Ferran Torres will not be one of them, according to Relevo. Torres has not had the desired impact since arriving in Catalonia for €55m from Manchester City, but the Blaugrana will maintain their faith in him next season.

For his part, Torres is completely focused on success at Camp Nou. He is improving his physical shape following five starts in Barcelona’s last six games, as was evidenced by his excellent goal against Elche on Saturday night.

The report continues to say that they intend to keep both Raphinha and Torres this summer, despite many signalling that at least one if not both will have to leave.

Yet there is no escaping the fact that Raphinha, Torres, and Ousmane Dembele operate best on the right side of attack. Should major offers arrive in the summer, it will certainly test their resolve.