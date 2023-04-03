Barcelona negotiating with sponsors to raise funds for Lionel Messi return

Barcelona are in talks with a number of sponsors in order to facilitate the return of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi this summer.

That is according to Jijantes via Sport, who say that the Blaugrana are working out inventive ways to bring Messi back to the club. Vice-President Rafa Yuste admitted that while it was difficult, they were in talks with Messi over a return to the club.

According to Romero, Barcelona are in talks with ‘important’ sponsors to make a deal to bring Messi back financially viable. While he highlights that there is nothing close to done, the negotiations have sparked optimism between both the club and Messi himself that the move can happen.

Wherever Messi goes, he brings a queue of sponsors with him. PSG had an upswing in income with the arrival of Messi to the club, a number of sponsors interested in following the Messi brand.

Messi’s relations with PSG, or at least the fans, are less than good. He was again whistled by PSG fans on Sunday night ahead of their match with Lyon, where they fell to a 1-0 defeat. Thierry Henry has called on Messi to return to the Blaugrana as a result, calling the whistles embarrassing.