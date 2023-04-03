Barcelona clear on defensive reshuffle ahead of El Clasico Copa del Rey tie

Barcelona know that on Wednesday night they have their most important game of the season remaining against Real Madrid. With their sturdy defensive record backing up their league form, they know a clean sheet will see them through to the Copa del Rey final too, following their 1-0 first leg victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

They will not have their first-choice defence available though. Andreas Christensen will be absent with injury. Xavi Hernandez has a number of options and reshuffles that he could undertake to replace the Danish stalwart, but according to Sport, his choice seems clear.

Eric Garcia could drop back into defence from the pivot role he played against Elche, or Jules Kounde could shift into the centre and accommodate Sergi Roberto. However Marcos Alonso seems by far the most likely option.

The former Chelsea defender played there ahead of Christensen in the first leg, and was used in the middle against Elche at the weekend too.

Xavi has looked to Alonso throughout the big games this season and is thought to value his leadership skills and his aerial ability in particular.

While a partnership of Ronald Araujo and Kounde perhaps makes most sense on paper, Xavi is keen to keep the Uruguayan on the right to deal with Vinicius Junior.

