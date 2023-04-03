Antonio Rudiger set for late El Clasico fitness call

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger could be fit enough to rejoin the squad for their crunch El Clasico Copa del Rey semi final second leg on April 5.

Rudiger has played a crucial role for Los Blancos this season, and he opted to request a break from Germany duty in the March international window, to focus on getting fit for Real Madrid’s season run-in.

The former Chelsea centre back was not risked for the 6-0 La Liga win over Real Valladolid last weekend, with Carlo Ancelotti opting for caution over the 30-year-old.

Despite initial reports hinting at Rudiger already being ruled out for the trip to Catalonia, fresh updates from Marca claim he is still fighting to return, and could be recalled by Ancelotti.

Despite not training with the main squad today, Ancelotti is positive on Rudiger, but the Italian has admitted he is torn over his starting XI against La Blaugrana, ahead of a make-or-break run of fixtures.