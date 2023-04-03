Analysis: How would Manchester City outcast fit at Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo, or left-back often too, was seen as one of the most admired in the world at this time last season, providing a quality on the ball that was not to be found elsewhere. Yet currently he founds himself without a permanent home, nor a defined role.

After losing his place at City, it did not take time for relations to break down with Pep Guardiola. In the January transfer window Bayern Munich were only too happy to take Cancelo off their hands on loan, with a €70m buy option included. An option that did not sound ludicrous at the time.

While Cancelo has a chance to prove himself under new manager Thomas Tuchel, it does seem rather unlikely that he moves for that amount. Either Bayern will negotiate the price down or he will head off somewhere else either permanently or on loan. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid and Barcelona are both keeping tabs on his situation as they experience right-back issues of their own.

At Real Madrid, Cancelo seems an ideal option on the right side of their defence. Dani Carvajal’s decline has seen become a problem without the ball, but also ineffective with it. With Fede Valverde or Rodrygo Goes often starting on the right side of attack, Cancelo would provide the width, pace and ability to get to the by-line that Carvajal no longer has. It would also balance out what tends to be a more conservative full-back on the left side too, either in the form of Ferland Mendy or Nacho Fernandez of late.

Barcelona have had chronic issues at right-back for around five years now, and started off the year with Hector Bellerin one of their only choices there. Jules Kounde has become the de facto right-back this season, but there appears to be an acknowledgement that he will eventually move into the middle.

Cancelo would be able to double well with Ousmane Dembele well, as both can move inside from the flanks or go outside. Perhaps the lack of natural defensive instinct would be a concern for Xavi Hernandez, as could be the case with playing both Alejandro Balde and Cancelo, which could unbalance the side.

Real Madrid would be far more likely to acquire Cancelo due to their better financial situation, but a potential loan deal could work for Barcelona. While he fits Real Madrid slightly better, he would be an upgrade for both, at least going forward.