Xavi Hernandez credits Jordi Cruyff with inspiration for Eric Garcia decision

Barcelona could be stumped this summer, should Sergio Busquets decide to leave when his contract expires at the end of June. The 34-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS.

Busquets would have to take a bug wage drop in order to stay at Barcelona, as a result of their financial predicament. Should he leave, Xavi Hernandez would be left without a natural pivot, and the Blaugrana would likely be unable to afford one.

However, they could be in relatively safe hands, if Eric Garcia’s performance against Elche on Saturday evening was anything to go by. The 22-year-old was tried as a pivot, and he had a solid game, which could bode well for the future.

After the match against Elche, Xavi credited Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff with the idea of trying Garcia in midfield, as per Relevo.

“Eric’s was an idea of Jordi Cruyff, who told me last year that he saw him in midfield. We talked about it with the staff and we have been testing it for two months. We played the other day with the subsidiary, and we could have a great pivot. He has played a great game.”

Garcia has been linked with a move away this summer, having fallen behind Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order at centre back. However, the move into midfield could allow him to save his Barcelona career.

Image via EFE/Manuel Lorenzo