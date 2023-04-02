Athletic Club

WATCH: Oihan Sancet close to tears after announcing new Athletic Club contract to San Mames crowd

Oihan Sancet ended all speculation over his Athletic Club future on Saturday after announcing he had signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The 22-year-old, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season, has signed a new nine-year contract, which will extend his stay in the Basque country until 2032.

Athletic and Sancet picked a rather unusual way to announce the news, which was done via by a speech from the young midfielder to the San Mames crowd following the club’s goalless draw against Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

Sancet was visibly moved by the delight shown from the Athletic supporters, who were sent into raptures when he announced his new contract.

Athletic Club will be delighted to have tied down Sancet, who has attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea in recent months, after an excellent season which sees him as the club’s top scorer in La Liga.

