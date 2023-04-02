WATCH: Barcelona youngster full of pride after making first team debut against Elche

Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Elche on Saturday evening was a very pleasing one for the La Liga leaders. Not only did they extend their lead over Real Madrid to 15 points, but several players benefitted from excellent moments.

Ansu Fati scored his first league goal since April, while Robert Lewandowski snapped a run of five games without a goal by scoring twice. However, perhaps the best moment for Barcelona fans was seeing Aleix Garrido make his first team debut.

The 19-year-old replaced Fati after 84 minutes to make his bow, becoming yet another youngster to debut under Xavi Hernandez. Speaking after the match on official Barcelona channels, Garrido couldn’t hide his delight.

“There are a lot of emotions. It’s the best day of my life, getting this moment after spending 11 years here. It’s an incredible feeling. I will never forget this day.”

💬 Aleix Garrido: “Soc la persona més feliç del món ara mateix” 🤩 El centrocampista juvenil no ha podido esconder su emoción y su sentimiento azulgrana después de debutar con el primer equipo 💙 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐋𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐀 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YI8yEZF7ei — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) April 1, 2023

Garrido is highly regarded among Barcelona officials, and he could get the opportunity to impress again this season, alongside other youngsters such as Pablo Torre, with the La Liga title race effectively over.