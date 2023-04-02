Thierry Henry tells Lionel Messi to complete Barcelona return

Lionel Messi’s has been advised to leave Paris Saint-Germain and rejoin Barcelona this summer, by his old teammate Thierry Henry.

Messi’s next step is a major talking point in Paris, with speculation ongoing over whether he will stay in France this summer.

PSG have consistently stated their desire to keep Messi at the Parc des Princes, and activate his 12-month extension option at the club, despite Barcelona opening talks with the Argentinian.

The rumours have led to frustration amongst the PSG fans, with sections of the home support booing and whistling, as Messi’s name was read out ahead tonight’s Ligue 1 clash with Lyon.

🚨🇦🇷 Leo Messi was booed by the Parc des Princes when the PSG XI was announced. pic.twitter.com/ZGAPWNqpjD — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 2, 2023

Henry was asked about his view on the situation, as part of his role as a pundit for the Lyon game, and the ex France international claimed Messi is being unfairly targeted.

“It’s embarrassing to hear whistles from the Parc. You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season,” as per reports from Amazon Prime.

“Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe.

"Pour l’amour du foot et parce qu’il est pas parti comme il aurait dû." 🔵🔴 Thierry Henry souhaite voir Lionel Messi finir sa carrière à Barcelone❗️#PSGOL pic.twitter.com/YPRD6JVD0Q — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) April 2, 2023

“After that, I don’t know what he will do. Because the way he left Barcelona after everything he did… I didn’t really like it.

“For the love of football, he should go back to Barcelona.”

Messi will wait until the end of the campaign to make a decision on his intention, with PSG closing in on the Ligue 1 title, despite another campaign of Champions League frustration.

Images via Getty Images