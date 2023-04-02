Real Madrid prepare massive summer offer for Chelsea star

Real Madrid are considering a major summer transfer push for Chelsea star Reece James.

Los Blancos are likely to make at least one significant squad investment ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with defensive reinforcements a key focus.

Right back has developed into an area of concern, due to Dani Carvajal’s persistent injury issues in the last 12 months, and a lack of first team cover for the Spanish international.

Real Madrid have been linked with James consistently in the last two years, with intensive scouting of the England defender, despite the 23-year-old agreeing a contract extension until 2028, in September.

As per reports from Football Insider, Real Madrid are still keen on James, and will test Chelsea’s resolve with a summer £90m bid.

Chelsea are confident of retaining James, despite the transfer pressure from Real Madrid, but the club need to raise over £100m in player sales, to meet current FFP guidelines over ongoing debt.