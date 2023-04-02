Real Madrid set Ferland Mendy asking price amid Premier League links

Real Madrid are ready to listen to transfer offers for Ferland Mendy this summer.

The French international has struggled with injuries since the start of the 2022/23 campaign with Carlo Ancelotti unconvinced by thee Frenchman.

The former Lyon defender has slipped down from first choice left back with his long term future in Madrid uncertain.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, Los Blancos have made the decision to sell Mendy, to raise funds for new targets ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Premier League trio Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United are tracking the 27-year-old, as part of their own summer revamp plans.

Real Madrid will accept offers of around £60m for Mendy, with City planning for Joao Cancelo’s possible departure, following his loan move to Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos will assess their potential options for Mendy replacements, if a deal is agreed, with former youth team player Fran Garcia on their radar from Rayo Vallecano in 2023.