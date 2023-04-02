Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on course for multiple records as incredible season continues

Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Elche was a very pleasing one for the La Liga leaders, who extended their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to snap a run of five games without a goal, while Ansu Fati scored a lovely solo effort to score his first in La Liga since October. Meanwhile, youngster Aleix Garrido made his debut.

The result was capped off by another clean sheet for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who secured his 20th of the league season when he saved late on from Pedro Bigas. The German international has conceded just nine goals, averaging one every three matches.

Ter Stegen is well on course to secure the first Zamora trophy of his career, while he will hope to beat Francisco Liano’s record of 26 clean sheets from the 1993/94 season. Liano only conceded 18 that campaign, so Ter Stegen will also beat that record if he conceded no more than eight goals in the remaining 11 matches.

Ter Stegen will also hope to surpass former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper in the next few seasons. The former Czech international amassed 202 clean sheets during his time in England, as per MD, while Ter Stegen has 150 shutouts since joining Barcelona in 2014.

Ter Stegen will hope to continue playing at an extremely high level for the remainder of the season, as he looks to help Barcelona secure a domestic treble.