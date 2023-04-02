Lionel Messi will not accept PSG pay cut

Paris Saint-Germain are facing an ongoing battle to keep Lionel Messi at the club this summer.

Messi’s future continues to be a major talking point at the Parc des Princes, with his current contract expiring at the end of June, and no progress over an extension.

PSG retain an option to offer Messi an additional 12 months at the club, as per their original deal, but the 35-year-old is rumoured to be ready to leave.

Barcelona’s chances of bringing him back to the Camp Nou have been boosted with club vice president Rafa Yuste confirming they are in talks with his representatives.

Despite reports over PSG being willing to offer Messi a contract on his own terms, Goal.com claim the club need to reduce their wage bill by 30% to afford Messi’s renewal.

PSG could offer Messi a reduced contract, but the Argentinian is likely to reject that, with Barcelona standing a better chance with a lower wage, due to their connection with him.