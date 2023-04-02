Celta Real Sociedad

La Liga round up: Villarreal seize European boost as Almeria’s relegation battle steps up

Villarreal have ended the La Liga weekend with a key win in their race for Europa League qualification this season.

The battle for Europe, across all three UEFA competitions, is ramping up in the Spanish top flight, in what is expected to be a tight season run-in.

Real Sociedad remain in fourth place, after Sunday’s action, but La Real slipped to a 2-0 loss in Castellon.

Villarreal carried the greater early threat in the contest as Yeremi Pino hit a post before the break.

However, it was the visitors who took control after the restart, with Takefusa Kubo almost finding a superb breakthrough, before Villarreal captain Dani Parejo slotted home from the penalty spot.

Nicolas Jackson was at the the centre of action in the final stages, as the Senegalese international steered home the winner, before being sent off.

Real Betis’ 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the late match keeps Villarreal in sixth, just one point, and one place, behind the Andalucians.

In the relegation battle, four first half goals secured a thrilling 2-2 draw for Almeria away at Celta Vigo, with the visitors only remaining inside the drop zone on goal difference.

Images via Getty Images

Tags Dani Parejo Nicolas Jackson Takefusa Kubo Yeremi Pino

