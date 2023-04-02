Fabrizio Romano offers Julian Nagelsmann Real Madrid update

Real Madrid face a battle with Chelsea and Tottenham for Julian Nagelsmann following his exit from Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants sacked Nagelsmann last week, despite pushing for the Bundesliga and Champions League titles this season, with Thomas Tuchel immediately replacing him.

Nagelsmann’s surprise exit has ignited speculation of a move to Madrid, due to his long term links with the top job at Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti’s future is in doubt, despite winning La Liga and the Champions League in 2023, with the Italian admitting he is interested in taking the Brazil job.

Chelsea could move for Nagelsmann, after sacking Graham Potter, with Spurs on the hunt for an Antonio Conte replacement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano offered an update on the situation, via his Substack column with Caught Offside, as the speculation continues over Nagelsmann’s next move.

“Nagelsmann is the manager the Chelsea board always wanted, and he’s considered a future top coach”, he said.

“Pressure is growing again on Potter after Aston Villa game, not just because of Nagelsmann available, but because Chelsea board expect different results.”

Ancelotti will not leave Real Madrid before the end of the campaign, and Los Blancos will be forced to wait and see how their Premier League rivals react.