Expected XIs Real Madrid-Real Valladolid: Carlo Ancelotti to ring the changes ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Barcelona before the international break when they take on Real Valladolid on Sunday afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are all but out of the La Liga title race, following that defeat in El Clasico, with Barcelona having since pulled 15 points clear after victory over Elche on Saturday evening.

Real Madrid still have things to play for in La Liga, as they are only five points clear of resurgent city rivals Atletico Madrid. A victory is needed against a Real Valladolid side battling relegation.

With the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona on Wednesday, Ancelotti is set to make changes on Sunday. Marca predict that five switches will be made, with David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio all starting.

Real Valladolid have been in desperate form of late, which has seen them slip to 15th in the table. Things won’t get any easier for Pacheta’s side, although they will hope to cause an upset in Madrid. However, Cyle Larin, who has been their top scorer since January, is only expected to be on the bench.

Real Madrid will no doubt have one eye on Wednesday, but Real Valladolid, being in a relegation dogfight, will be desperate to take points off the reigning champions/

