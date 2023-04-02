Elche “consider appeal over Barcelona defeat” amid claims of “misalignment” with Gavi’s registration

Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Elche was a comprehensive one, which saw the La Liga leaders stretch their advantage at the top of the table to 15 points.

The match was also the first played by Barcelona since it was confirmed that Gavi’s first team registration had been cancelled by La Liga, following the annulment of the court ruling that allowed it in the first place.

Gavi was re-registered under his subsidiary contract, but according to Cope, there is possible improper misalignment over the teenager’s registration. Article of the RFEF’s laws prevents a player from being allowed to play in the same season with a cancelled license.

As such, it is reported that Elche are looking into the possibility of appealing the result of the match, which would give the Valencian side all three points if it were to be successful.

However, it is also believed that the precautionary measure taken by Barcelona meets the standards of La Liga and the RFEF in terms of federal regulations, while MD claim that the club received the OK from both bodies. This would suggest that any form of punishment is unlikely.