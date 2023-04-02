Carlo Ancelotti hints at Eden Hazard role after Real Valladolid cameo

Carlo Ancelotti has offered an update on Eden Hazard’s potential role in Real Madrid’s season run-in.

The Belgian international has vanished from Ancelotti’s plans this season with injuries continuing to be an issue for the experienced winger.

Hazard has been heavily linked with a move away from Madrid this summer, despite his desire to stay and prove himself in the Spanish capital.

The 32-year-old has admitted his relationship with Ancelotti has broken down, with his squad role diminished, as Ancelotti kept faith with other players.

Hazard made a brief cameo off the bench in Real Madrid’s 6-0 La Liga win over Real Valladolid, including an assist for Lucas Vazquez, and Ancelotti hinted he could still have a part to play.

“Eden has trained during the break. He has played very little, but he has done well, and has given an assist. By training well, he will have opportunities”, as per reports from Diario AS.

His appearance against Valladolid was his first La Liga run out since September 11, and Ancelotti will need a full squad for the final weeks of the campaign, as they fight across three fronts.

With the league title effectively lost to Barcelona, Ancelotti will need Hazard and others to cover La Liga matches, to keep certain players fresh for the Champions League.